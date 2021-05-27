Police watchdog orders review after retired Black judge detained, handcuffed in Vancouver

British Columbia’s Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner has ordered a review into the erroneous detention and handcuffing of a retired B.C. Supreme Court Judge.
Selwyn Romilly, the first Black person appointed to B.C.’s superior court, was stopped by officers who were looking for a dark-skinned suspect half his age on May 14.
Romilly was released shortly afterward and the officers involved, Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart all apologized.
The OPCC says Romilly did not file a complaint about the incident, but that third parties did.
Those complaints have been forwarded to the Vancouver Police Board as a service and policy complaint.
The board must now determine how to respond.
The OPCC says it will be monitoring the review and can also make recommendations.
