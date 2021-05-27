Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police watchdog orders review after retired Black judge detained, handcuffed in Vancouver

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 9:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Exclusive: Office of Police Complaint Commissioner orders review of mistaken arrest' Exclusive: Office of Police Complaint Commissioner orders review of mistaken arrest
The BC Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has ordered a review of the Vancouver Police Department's service and policies after the mistaken arrest of retired judge Selwyn Romilly. He was detained as police searched for a Black man half his age. The VPD chief constable apologized for the incident, but third-party complaints prompted the review, including the use of handcuffs.

British Columbia’s Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner has ordered a review into the erroneous detention and handcuffing of a retired B.C. Supreme Court Judge.

Selwyn Romilly, the first Black person appointed to B.C.’s superior court, was stopped by officers who were looking for a dark-skinned suspect half his age on May 14.

Read more: Vancouver mayor apologizes to retired Black B.C. judge wrongly handcuffed by police

Romilly was released shortly afterward and the officers involved, Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart all apologized.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver mayor apologizes to retired Black B.C. judge wrongly handcuffed by police' Vancouver mayor apologizes to retired Black B.C. judge wrongly handcuffed by police
Vancouver mayor apologizes to retired Black B.C. judge wrongly handcuffed by police – May 15, 2021

The OPCC says Romilly did not file a complaint about the incident, but that third parties did.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver police mistakenly handcuff retired B.C. Supreme Court judge

Those complaints have been forwarded to the Vancouver Police Board as a service and policy complaint.

The board must now determine how to respond.

The OPCC says it will be monitoring the review and can also make recommendations.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police chief apologized to retired judge over handcuffing' Vancouver police chief apologized to retired judge over handcuffing
Vancouver police chief apologized to retired judge over handcuffing – May 17, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Black Lives Matter tagvancouver police tagPolicing tagBlack tagOPCC tagselwyn romilly tagblack judge handcuffed tagjudge handcuffed tagblack judge detained tagblack justice tagoffice of the police complaints commissionre tagselwyn romilly detained tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers