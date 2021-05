Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a McDonald’s drive-thru in Alliston, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:50 p.m., the car crashed into the drive-thru at 137 Young St. W.

Police say there was only one person in the vehicle, who was subsequently transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The drive-thru has since been reopened.

Police haven’t laid any charges.

