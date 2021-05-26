Manitoba COVID-19 patients dies after attempted transport to Ontario ICU

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoban with COVID-19 has died after attempting to send them out of province for care at an Ontario intensive care unit.

“A medically stable but critically ill patient who was identified for transport to an Ontario hospital did destabilize prior to takeoff earlier this week,” a spokesperson for Shared Health said via email statement.

The province said the patient was provided care by the transport team and immediately sent back to the hospital but they died the next day.

“Our condolences go out to the patient’s family and loved ones on their loss. We also want to send along our thoughts to the care teams who worked tirelessly to treat this patient, as they have for so many others during this pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

Since May 18, there have been 23 ICU patients sent to eight different Ontario hospitals (Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Ottawa, Sudbury, London, Windsor, North Bay and Owen Sound) as Manitoba continues to grapple with capacity issues.

Another patient was expected to arrive in Saskatchewan Wednesday, the first for the bordering province.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the province is in a position to help, having lowered its ICU and hospitalization rates.

“We’re fortunate at the moment with lower hospitalizations than what we have had, and fortunate to have some provincial capacity to offer our neighbours and fellow Canadians in Manitoba,” Moe said.

The province said all patients selected for transport to an ICU in another jurisdiction are carefully assessed by the critical care team and there are detailed discussions between care teams on either side. However, unforeseen problems can occur.

“Rapid deterioration and death of COVID-19 patients requiring critical care is not uncommon and cannot be predicted, whether in the ICU or during transport,” said the Shared Health spokesperson.

