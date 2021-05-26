Menu

Health

Manitoba COVID-19 patients dies after attempted transport to Ontario ICU

By Brittany Greenslade Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 4:13 pm
A spokesperson from Manitoba's Shared Health has confirmed a critically-ill COVID-19 patient has died after attempting to send them out of province for care at an Ontario intensive care unit. View image in full screen
A spokesperson from Manitoba's Shared Health has confirmed a critically-ill COVID-19 patient has died after attempting to send them out of province for care at an Ontario intensive care unit. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

A Manitoban with COVID-19 has died after attempting to send them out of province for care at an Ontario intensive care unit.

“A medically stable but critically ill patient who was identified for transport to an Ontario hospital did destabilize prior to takeoff earlier this week,” a spokesperson for Shared Health said via email statement.

Read more: More Manitobans with COVID-19 transferred to Ontario, 353 new cases Monday

The province said the patient was provided care by the transport team and immediately sent back to the hospital but they died the next day.

“Our condolences go out to the patient’s family and loved ones on their loss. We also want to send along our thoughts to the care teams who worked tirelessly to treat this patient, as they have for so many others during this pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

Click to play video: 'More ICU patients being moved out of province' More ICU patients being moved out of province
More ICU patients being moved out of province

Since May 18, there have been 23 ICU patients sent to eight different Ontario hospitals (Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Ottawa, Sudbury, London, Windsor, North Bay and Owen Sound) as Manitoba continues to grapple with capacity issues.

Another patient was expected to arrive in Saskatchewan Wednesday, the first for the bordering province.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the province is in a position to help, having lowered its ICU and hospitalization rates.

Read more: 2 more Manitoba ICU COVID-19 patients transferred to Ontario

“We’re fortunate at the moment with lower hospitalizations than what we have had, and fortunate to have some provincial capacity to offer our neighbours and fellow Canadians in Manitoba,” Moe said.

The province said all patients selected for transport to an ICU in another jurisdiction are carefully assessed by the critical care team and there are detailed discussions between care teams on either side. However, unforeseen problems can occur.

“Rapid deterioration and death of COVID-19 patients requiring critical care is not uncommon and cannot be predicted, whether in the ICU or during transport,” said the Shared Health spokesperson.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

