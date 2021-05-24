More Manitobans with COVID-19 transferred to Ontario, 353 new cases Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Four Manitobans have been added to the growing list of COVID-19 patients sent to a different province as hospital capacity continues to be strained locally.

Shared Health says the patients were transported to North Bay, London, Ottawa and Windsor, Ont. Sunday. Additional intensive care unit (ICU) patients are tentatively scheduled for transfer out of province today as well, says Shared Health.

So far, 14 Manitobans have been sent to Ontario since May 18:

Five to Thunder Bay

Two to Ottawa

Two to Sault Ste. Marie

Two to North Bay

Two to Windsor, and

One to London

There is no provincial bulletin for Monday’s numbers due to Victoria Day, however the provincial dashboard shows four additional deaths and 353 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 318 people in hospital with the virus, 260 of whom have active COVID-19 infections. Additionally, there are 74 patients in ICUs, 55 of whom have active infections.

Shared Health says there are a total of 119 patients in Manitoba ICUs, including patients receiving care for non-COVID related instances.

The five-day test positivity rate for Manitoba is 14.3 per cent, Winnipeg’s is unavailable due to the long weekend.

Yesterday, 2,973 Manitobans went for a COVID-19 test.

The province now has 5,061 active cases of the virus and 42,693 recoveries.