SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Best of Hal Anderson Afternoons
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM | CJOB
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

More Manitobans with COVID-19 transferred to Ontario, 353 new cases Monday

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 2:29 pm
A file shot of a patient in intensive care. View image in full screen
A file shot of a patient in intensive care. Getty Images

Four Manitobans have been added to the growing list of COVID-19 patients sent to a different province as hospital capacity continues to be strained locally.

Shared Health says the patients were transported to North Bay, London, Ottawa and Windsor, Ont. Sunday. Additional intensive care unit (ICU) patients are tentatively scheduled for transfer out of province today as well, says Shared Health.

Read more: Doctors Manitoba calls on province to develop and implement triage protocols amid ICU strain

So far, 14 Manitobans have been sent to Ontario since May 18:

  • Five to Thunder Bay
  • Two to Ottawa
  • Two to Sault Ste. Marie
  • Two to North Bay
  • Two to Windsor, and
  • One to London
Trending Stories

There is no provincial bulletin for Monday’s numbers due to Victoria Day, however the provincial dashboard shows four additional deaths and 353 new cases of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 318 people in hospital with the virus, 260 of whom have active COVID-19 infections. Additionally, there are 74 patients in ICUs, 55 of whom have active infections.

Shared Health says there are a total of 119 patients in Manitoba ICUs, including patients receiving care for non-COVID related instances.

Read more: Vaccine incentives must maintain balance between encouragement and ethics: professor

The five-day test positivity rate for Manitoba is 14.3 per cent, Winnipeg’s is unavailable due to the long weekend.

Yesterday, 2,973 Manitobans went for a COVID-19 test.

The province now has 5,061 active cases of the virus and 42,693 recoveries.

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagOntario tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagICU tagHospital Capacity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers