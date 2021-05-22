2 more Manitoba ICU COVID-19 patients transferred to Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Two more patients are receiving intensive care treatment for COVID-19 outside of Manitoba as the strain on the health care system shows no sign of abating.

Shared Health says in the last 24 hours, one person was sent to North Bay and another to Ottawa.

“This additional option, made possible by the Ontario Critical Care COVID-19 Command Centre, provides critical care teams in Manitoba greater flexibility to move patients identified as appropriate for transfer in a timely manner, which will help with patient flow,” a Shared Health spokesperson said via email.

“This agreement is part of contingency planning to support our health-care system during this period of significant demand.”

This brings the total number of people transferred to Ontario for treatment to seven.

Shared Health says it’s amid “ongoing efforts to maintain capacity through the long weekend.”

To date, Manitoba has sent four patients to Thunder Bay, and one each to Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay and Ottawa.

Another four ICU patients are tentatively scheduled to be transferred to Ontario later Saturday, according to Shared Health.

