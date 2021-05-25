SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Two $2,800 tickets issued for breaking public health orders: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 6:29 pm
The Regina Police Service continues to receive citizen complaints of violations of the province’s public health orders, issued to curb the spread of COVID-19. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service continues to receive citizen complaints of violations of the province’s public health orders, issued to curb the spread of COVID-19. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service say two people have been fined for breaking provincial public health orders in two separate incidents in recent days.

Police say they received a complaint of a noisy gathering at a home in the 3200 block of Green Bank Road at about 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

Complaints were also made regarding a vehicle parked in a handicap stall along with screaming and fighting at the home.

Officers located the homeowner when they arrived as well as several other people who did not live there.

The homeowner was issued a $2,800 ticket.

On Tuesday, police were called to a home in the 1700 block of Quebec Street for another apparent breach of public health orders.

When officers arrived they found the resident along with other people who did not live at the home.

The resident was issued a $2,800 ticket.

