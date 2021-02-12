Regina woman fined $2,800 for violating COVID-19 public health orders

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina woman was fined $2,800 for disobeying COVID-19 public health orders after exceeding the limit set for private gatherings inside her home.

Regina police say they received a complaint regarding an unwanted guest at a home in the 800 block of Elphinstone Street shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the resident had been allowing several different guests to come and go.

Police say it’s the 18th ticket issued under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for violating the public health orders on COVID-19.

Under the province’s current public health order, households are not allowed any visitors unless it is a single person living on their own, who is then allowed to meet with one household of under five people.

