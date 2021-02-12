Menu

Canada

Regina woman fined $2,800 for violating COVID-19 public health orders

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 10:08 am
The Regina Police Service says it's fined a woman $2,800 for disobeying COVID-19 public health others surrounding private gathering limits. File / Global News

A Regina woman was fined $2,800 for disobeying COVID-19 public health orders after exceeding the limit set for private gatherings inside her home.

Read more: Regina man issued $2,800 ticket for disobeying COVID-19 public health orders

Regina police say they received a complaint regarding an unwanted guest at a home in the 800 block of Elphinstone Street shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the resident had been allowing several different guests to come and go.

Read more: Man ticketed in Regina for allegedly breaching Saskatchewan’s public health order

Police say it’s the 18th ticket issued under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for violating the public health orders on COVID-19.

Under the province’s current public health order, households are not allowed any visitors unless it is a single person living on their own, who is then allowed to meet with one household of under five people.

Click to play video '‘Idiots’ protest at Saskatchewan chief medical health officer’s home: Moe' ‘Idiots’ protest at Saskatchewan chief medical health officer’s home: Moe
‘Idiots’ protest at Saskatchewan chief medical health officer’s home: Moe – Jan 24, 2021
CoronavirusCOVID-19Regina PoliceRegina Police Serviceregina coronavirusRPSRegina NewsSask COVID-19public health ordersPrivate Gathering Limits
