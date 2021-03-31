Menu

Canada

Regina woman fined $2,800 for breaking COVID-19 public health order during protest

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 3:28 pm
The Regina Police Service has issued another ticket to someone under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for disobeying COVID-19 public health orders during a protest Saturday. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service has issued another ticket to someone under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for disobeying COVID-19 public health orders during a protest Saturday. Justin Bukoski / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s fined a woman $2,800 for breaking COVID-19 public health orders during a protest against provincial guidelines surrounding the pandemic.

Police say the incident happened at Victoria Park at about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Regina woman fined $2,800 for violating COVID-19 public health orders

With about 60 people in attendance, police say officers observed apparent violations of the Saskatchewan Public Health Act.

Under current health guidelines, private and public outdoor gatherings are restricted to no more than 10 people.

According to police, the protest remained peaceful and no arrests were made during the event.

Click to play video: 'Group parades appreciation for Dr. Shahab through the Queen City' Group parades appreciation for Dr. Shahab through the Queen City
Group parades appreciation for Dr. Shahab through the Queen City – Jan 31, 2021

Police say they review every public health order violation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority before issuing a ticket.

Tickets must be served in person, police say, and can not be left in a mailbox.

Additional tickets may be served as the investigation continues.

COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceRegina NewsRPSSask COVID-19sask coronaviruspublic health ordersSaskatchewan Public Health Act

