Regina woman fined $2,800 for breaking COVID-19 public health order during protest

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Regina Police Service says it’s fined a woman $2,800 for breaking COVID-19 public health orders during a protest against provincial guidelines surrounding the pandemic.

Police say the incident happened at Victoria Park at about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.

With about 60 people in attendance, police say officers observed apparent violations of the Saskatchewan Public Health Act.

Under current health guidelines, private and public outdoor gatherings are restricted to no more than 10 people.

According to police, the protest remained peaceful and no arrests were made during the event.

1:33 Group parades appreciation for Dr. Shahab through the Queen City Group parades appreciation for Dr. Shahab through the Queen City – Jan 31, 2021

Police say they review every public health order violation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority before issuing a ticket.

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets must be served in person, police say, and can not be left in a mailbox.

Additional tickets may be served as the investigation continues.