Canada

Canada election: Longueuil—Charles-LeMoyne

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:30 am
Canada election: Longueuil—Charles-LeMoyne - image View image in full screen
ELECTIONS CANADA

The riding of Longueuil—Charles-LeMoyne is located within parts of the City of Longueuil, the borough of Greenfield Park and part of the borough of Saint-Hubert lying southwest of the Canadian National Railway.

This is a newer riding created from the former ridings of Saint-Bruno—Saint-Hubert and Saint-Lambert in 2013. It formally came into effect in the 2015 election.

Residents of the Longueuil—Charles-LeMoyne riding voted Liberal MP Sherry Romanado in 2015, where she secured 35.4 per cent of the vote. She retained the seat in 2019 when she won 39 per cent of the vote.

Trending Stories

The population in this riding as of 2016 was 106,583.

Candidates

Liberal: Sherry Romanado (incumbent)

