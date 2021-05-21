Human error behind indefinite closure of Île-aux-Tourtes bridge: transport officials

Send this page to someone via email

There is no set timeline for when the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge — a vital link connecting Montreal’s West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion — will reopen after it was closed for emergency work, transport officials said Friday.

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel said he understands the frustration from citizens, but that he is doing everything in his power “to open this bridge as quickly as possible.”

“I would like to assure you that every effort was made to keep the bridge safe until it is replaced until 2027,” he said.

The immediate closure was announced Thursday, with authorities saying engineers decided to shut down the 56-year-old span for safety reasons. Emergency repairs are being carried out all day and night, according to Bonnardel.

The reason for the shutdown is due to human error, he said. Reinforcement bars that are part of the structure were damaged by drilling as part of recent work to the bridge.

Closing the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge was the “only responsible thing” to do, he added.

“We had to do it for the safety of those who use the bridge,” he said.

The span along Highway 40 is heavily used. Data from 2019 suggests about 80,000 vehicles cross the bridge every day.

The closure has snarled traffic in the area Friday morning, leading to lengthy commutes to and from western tip of Montreal. The detour means drivers have to use Highway 20 through neighbouring Île-Perrot or Highway 30, where the toll has been waived.

The shutdown has also forced the cancellation of some bus routes overseen by exo, a local transit authority.

As a mitigation measure, service on the Vaudreuil-Hudson train line is also free until further notice.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier, Brayden Jagger Haines, Elizabeth Zogalis and The Canadian Press