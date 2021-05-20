Transport minister announces emergency closure of Île-aux-Tourtes bridge in West Island

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to announce the immediate closure of the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge.
Bonnardel said engineers made the decision to close the 56-year-old span for the safety of its users.
Transports-Québec teams are on site.
Mitigation measures will be announced soon, Bonnardel said.
Last week, emergency work forced the closure of two of three westbound lanes after a “concerning structural issue,” was discovered underneath the bridge, creating traffic headaches for commuters.
At the time, the ministry suggested using Highway 20 as an alternative route.
