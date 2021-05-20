Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Transport minister announces emergency closure of Île-aux-Tourtes bridge in West Island

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 3:26 pm
Two Lanes have been opened in both directions on the L'Île-aux-Tourtes after emergency work caused a partial lane reduction. View image in full screen
Two Lanes have been opened in both directions on the L'Île-aux-Tourtes after emergency work caused a partial lane reduction. Global News

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to announce the immediate closure of the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge.

Bonnardel said engineers made the decision to close the 56-year-old span for the safety of its users.

Transports-Québec teams are on site.

Read more: Emergency work on Île-aux-Tourtes bridge causes traffic headaches

Mitigation measures will be announced soon, Bonnardel said.

Last week, emergency work forced the closure of two of three westbound lanes after a “concerning structural issue,” was discovered underneath the bridge, creating traffic headaches for commuters.

Trending Stories

At the time, the ministry suggested using Highway 20 as an alternative route.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal tagTraffic tagTransports Quebec tagFrancois Bonnardel tagMTQ tagbridge closure tagTransporation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers