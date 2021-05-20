Transport minister announces emergency closure of Île-aux-Tourtes bridge in West Island

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to announce the immediate closure of the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge.

Bonnardel said engineers made the decision to close the 56-year-old span for the safety of its users.

Transports-Québec teams are on site.

Mitigation measures will be announced soon, Bonnardel said.

Last week, emergency work forced the closure of two of three westbound lanes after a “concerning structural issue,” was discovered underneath the bridge, creating traffic headaches for commuters.

At the time, the ministry suggested using Highway 20 as an alternative route.

Pont de l’Île-aux-Tourtes: Les ingénieurs ont pris la décision de fermer le pont pour la sécurité des usagers. Les équipes de @Transports_Qc sont sur place. Des mesures d’atténuation seront annoncées d’ici peu. Je suis la situation de près. — François Bonnardel (@fbonnardelCAQ) May 20, 2021