Crime

Pair charged after 12-gauge shotguns seized in Wonderland Road South bust: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted May 18, 2021 5:23 pm
Pair charged after 12-gauge shotguns seized in Wonderland Road South bust: London police - image View image in full screen
London Police Service

Two London, Ont., men are facing multiple weapons-related charges after police say a bust at an address in London’s Westmount area last week turned up two 12-gauge shotguns.

The bust occurred on Friday at a home in the 900 block of Wonderland Road South involving members of the London police Crime Gun Task Force and Emergency Response Unit, police said Tuesday.

Read more: London police release photos, continue to investigate 2020 homicide

Details remain limited, but police said multiple items were seized from the home, including a 12 gauge shotgun and a 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun.

At least 38 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition was also seized from the home, police said, along with seven rounds of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition, three scales, two cellphones, and $11,000 in cash.

Two people, identified as a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old man, both from London, were jointly charged with seven counts.

They include four counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence; possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate; and possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm.

Police allege that 12 grams of cocaine valued at $1,200 were also seized.

The 20-year-old faces a separate count for possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, police said.

Read more: Second-degree murder charge laid following weekend stabbings: London police

Both are set to appear in court at a future date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Collision sends car into home in Peterborough' Collision sends car into home in Peterborough
Collision sends car into home in Peterborough – Apr 26, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLondon Police tagLondon Police Service tagLondon crime tagLondon Ontario crime tagshotguns tagCrime Gun Task Force tagWonderland Road South taglps crime gun task force tag

