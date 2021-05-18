Pair charged after 12-gauge shotguns seized in Wonderland Road South bust: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Two London, Ont., men are facing multiple weapons-related charges after police say a bust at an address in London’s Westmount area last week turned up two 12-gauge shotguns.

The bust occurred on Friday at a home in the 900 block of Wonderland Road South involving members of the London police Crime Gun Task Force and Emergency Response Unit, police said Tuesday.

Details remain limited, but police said multiple items were seized from the home, including a 12 gauge shotgun and a 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun.

At least 38 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition was also seized from the home, police said, along with seven rounds of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition, three scales, two cellphones, and $11,000 in cash.

Two people, identified as a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old man, both from London, were jointly charged with seven counts.

They include four counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence; possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate; and possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm.

Police allege that 12 grams of cocaine valued at $1,200 were also seized.

The 20-year-old faces a separate count for possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, police said.

Both are set to appear in court at a future date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

