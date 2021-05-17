Second-degree murder charge laid following weekend stabbings: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old London man has been charged in relation to a pair of stabbings Saturday morning in a north London neighbourhood, one of them fatal.

The suspect faces charges for second-degree murder, attempted robbery and assault causing bodily harm following the weekend incidents.

Police were called around 9:20 a.m. about a man suffering from stab wounds in the area of Patricia Street and University Crescent.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital with serious injuries. Police say he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Earlier that morning, police responded to a stabbing in the area of Richmond Street and Epworth Avenue. The male victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they arrested a male suspect in the area shortly after, and a weapon was recovered.

Neither victim has been identified, but police say neither victim was known to each other.

The accused had a court appearance Sunday and remains in custody.