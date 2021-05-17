Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid following weekend stabbings: London police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 17, 2021 8:13 am
London Police stabbing View image in full screen
Police have taped off a house near Richmond Street and Epworth Avenue following a reported stabbing. Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL

A 22-year-old London man has been charged in relation to a pair of stabbings Saturday morning in a north London neighbourhood, one of them fatal.

The suspect faces charges for second-degree murder, attempted robbery and assault causing bodily harm following the weekend incidents.

Read more: London, Ont., police investigating two stabbings in north London, one dead

Police were called around 9:20 a.m. about a man suffering from stab wounds in the area of Patricia Street and University Crescent.

Trending Stories

Paramedics transported the man to hospital with serious injuries. Police say he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Earlier that morning, police responded to a stabbing in the area of Richmond Street and Epworth Avenue. The male victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they arrested a male suspect in the area shortly after, and a weapon was recovered.

Read more: Motorcyclist, 20, dies after north-end London, Ont., crash

Neither victim has been identified, but police say neither victim was known to each other.

The accused had a court appearance Sunday and remains in custody.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOntario tagPolice tagLondon tagMurder tagStabbing tagLondon Ontario tagWestern University tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers