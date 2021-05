Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating after a pair of stabbings reportedly took place Saturday morning.

Few details have been released, but police confirmed a stabbing happened in the area of University Crescent and Patricia Street, as well as near Richmond Street and Epworth Avenue.

Police say a weapons investigation is also ongoing in the area.

More to come.

View image in full screen A house near Richmond Street and Epworth Avenue is taped off as London police investigate a reported stabbing in the area. Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL

