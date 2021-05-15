Oxford OPP report fatal crash following head-on collision

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died after a fatal head-on collision in Oxford County Friday afternoon.

Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk posted a video on the Ontario Provincial Police West Region Twitter with details about the crash that happened just after 2 p.m. Friday on Highway 19.

An SUV collided head-on with a dump truck.

1 person deceased after dump truck and SUV collide head-on. #Hwy19 is currently closed between Salford Rd and McBeth Rd. Investigation continuing. @OxfordCounty #OxfordOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/adj2DCbPjw — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 14, 2021

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP says details on the victim will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

Investigators were on-scene for several hours Friday trying to find out what happened. Highway 19 between Salford Road and McBeth Road has since reopened.

More details will be provided as they become available.