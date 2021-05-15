Menu

Canada

Oxford OPP report fatal crash following head-on collision

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 15, 2021 2:46 pm
OPP say investigations are ongoing for the cause of a four-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Kingston man, and seriously injured a 47-year-old man. View image in full screen
One person has died after a fatal head-on collision in Oxford County Friday afternoon.

Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk posted a video on the Ontario Provincial Police West Region Twitter with details about the crash that happened just after 2 p.m. Friday on Highway 19.

An SUV collided head-on with a dump truck.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP says details on the victim will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

Investigators were on-scene for several hours Friday trying to find out what happened. Highway 19 between Salford Road and McBeth Road has since reopened.

More details will be provided as they become available.

