Motorcyclist dead after crash in Brampton, Peel police say

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Brampton on Sunday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the collision on Queen Street West, west of Highway 410, at 12:40 p.m.

Officers said a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved. The vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

There is no word on what led to the incident or if there are any other injuries.

Road closures were put in place in the area.

UPDATE

– Vehicle remained on scene

– E/B Queen St W closed at Rutherford Rd

– W/B traffic along Queen St remains open with reduced lanes

– Duty Inspector on scene & will be provide update to media outlets

– Media can attend west side of scene or park in nearby plaza lot — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 9, 2021

