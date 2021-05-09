Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Brampton, Peel police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 9, 2021 1:45 pm
Police said emergency crews were called at 12:40 p.m. View image in full screen
Police said emergency crews were called at 12:40 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Brampton on Sunday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the collision on Queen Street West, west of Highway 410, at 12:40 p.m.

Read more: 2 dead after crash, vehicle fire in Mississauga’s west end: police

Officers said a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved. The vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

There is no word on what led to the incident or if there are any other injuries.

Trending Stories

Road closures were put in place in the area.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagPeel Region tagMotorcycle Crash tagBrampton Crash tagBrampton Collision tagQueen Street West tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers