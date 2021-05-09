Motorcyclist dead after crash in Brampton, Peel police say

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Brampton on Sunday.
Police said emergency crews were called to the collision on Queen Street West, west of Highway 410, at 12:40 p.m.
Officers said a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved. The vehicle remained at the scene, police said.
There is no word on what led to the incident or if there are any other injuries.
Road closures were put in place in the area.
