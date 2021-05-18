London police release photos, continue to investigate 2020 homicide

Send this page to someone via email

London police have released new photos as they continue to investigate the 2020 homicide of Grant Edward Norton.

Human remains were recovered in London, Ont., in the area of Adelaide and Ada streets on July 19, 2020.

A forensic autopsy identified the remains as Norton, a 59-year-old man from Ingersoll, Ont.

Norton had been reported missing by family to the Waterloo Regional Police Service on July 12, 2020. Investigators believe Norton died in London.

Police have released photos of Norton’s vehicle, a black Audi four-door sedan with Ontario plates CDYD 853. Police say the vehicle was abandoned on Oliver Street, in the area of Hamilton Road and Trafalgar Street, on July 6, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can call London Police or Crime Stoppers. London Police

According to police, the individuals seen leaving the car are believed to have been involved in Norton’s death.

“Detectives interviewed dozens of witnesses and have combed through hours of surveillance video from a number of sources in the area,” London police Det.-Sgt. Sean Travis said in a statement.

“We are releasing images from that video now to encourage anyone with information about the people or the vehicle in the images to contact police.”

Police believe there are people in the community with information that could help the investigation, and are urging anyone who knows something to come forward.

Anyone with information about the individuals or the vehicle in the photos is asked to call London Police or Crime Stoppers.