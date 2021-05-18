Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Features

630 CHED wins RTDNA award for Santas Day fundraising effort

By Staff 630CHED
Posted May 18, 2021 1:58 pm
A volunteer working at 630 CHED Santas Anonymous. View image in full screen
A volunteer working at 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

630 CHED has been recognized with the Prairie Region RTDNA award for News – Live Events for Santas Day in support of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

“Winning a regional award of this nature is a testament to creativity, hard work and dedication on the part of all radio and TV staffers at Corus Entertainment,” John Vos, regional program director for Corus Alberta said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many fundraisers, including ones run by 630 CHED, had to be cancelled because of gathering limits. The annual on-air auction didn’t make sense in its traditional format as many of the prizes are experiences that would have been impossible to do.

Read more: Santas Day raises $283,690 in support of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

In an effort to still ensure every child received a gift at Christmas, 630 CHED and Santas employees pivoted the annual auction to a fundraiser that lasted all day and wove through all shows.

Story continues below advertisement

“This effort turned into one of those moments for 630 CHED where everything came into place to do something really outstanding for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.”

Trending Stories

The fundraising effort raised $283,690.

“Santas Day did an amazing job of taking 630 CHED’s listeners and our supporters on an emotional journey of understanding how something as simple as a toy package can have a profound impact on not only the child receiving it, but the entire family and the volunteers participating in the process,” Santas executive director Angel Benedict said.

“The awareness and funds raised that day have been invaluable for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous and the thousands of children we helped last year.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The awareness and funds raised that day have been invaluable for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous and the thousands of children we helped last year."
Click to play video: 'Santas Day encourages Edmontonians to give cash donations to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous' Santas Day encourages Edmontonians to give cash donations to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous
Santas Day encourages Edmontonians to give cash donations to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous – Dec 1, 2020

The RTDNA awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association Canada and recognize the best of broadcasting across Canada in the West, Prairie, Central and East categories.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Global Calgary, Global Edmonton win 5 regional RTDNA Canada awards

The winners of the regional awards go on to compete for the national awards against the other three regions.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Santas Anonymous tag630 CHED Santas Anonymous tagRTDNA tagEdmonton Charity tagSantas Day tag630 CHED RTDNA tag630 CHED RTDNA Santas tagRTDNA Prairie tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers