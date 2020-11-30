630 CHED Santas Anonymous looking to raise $100K on Santas Day Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday, 630 CHED Santas Anonymous will be looking to hit a lofty goal — $100,000 raised in one day on air.

Tuesday will be Santas Day on 630 CHED and will bring stories from long-time volunteers, past recipients and board members to the 630 CHED airwaves throughout the day.

“This year it’s more important than ever,” executive director Lana Nordlund said. “We need to have something to look forward to, everybody does, and especially children.

“The thought of not having a new toy or a new gift to open up Christmas morning can be absolutely devastating for a child and can also be devastating for the parent who can’t afford to do so.“ Tweet This

Santas Day replaces the traditional auction format that was started years ago. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the usual format didn’t make sense. Most of the auction items are experience packages that wouldn’t be possible to do these days.

So Santas did what so many charities have been doing this year and adapted their plan.

“This one, I think, is going to be actually more exciting because everybody is going to participate. Whether you can give $10 or whether you bought an auction item before and paid thousands for it, everybody can participate in this particular event,” Nordlund said.

“Now more than ever, the need for groups like 630 CHED Santas Anonymous is clearly in front of all of us,” Corus regional program director John Vos said. “Like so many, Santas has been hit by the pandemic and its associated challenges. That why Santas Day on 630 CHED is so central in raising dollars and helping Edmonton children.”

Santas Day will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but there will be four power hours through the day where donations will be matched.

During 630 CHED Mornings with Chelsea Bird and Shaye Ganam, Leading Edge Physiotherapy will match all donations up to $5,000. Donations up to $3,500 will be matched by Danielle’s SOS Bookkeeping Services during the Danielle Smith Show from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

During 630 CHED Afternoons with J’lyn Nye, Sentinel Storage will be matching donations from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sky Eye Measurement will be matching donations from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Both companies will match up to $5,000 worth of donations.

During power hours, donations by phone or made online will be matched.

“It is a big goal for being our first time out,” Nordlund said. “But you know what? Edmonton and the surrounding communities come through time and time again, and we are hoping that they do again.”

To donate, call 587-855-1821 or visit Santas website.