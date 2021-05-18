Menu

Canada

Global Calgary, Global Edmonton win 5 regional RTDNA Canada awards

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 1:54 pm
Global Calgary and Global Edmonton won five RTDNA Canada Prairie Region awards for 2021. View image in full screen
Global Calgary and Global Edmonton won five RTDNA Canada Prairie Region awards for 2021. Getty Images

The winners of the 2021 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Prairie Region Awards were announced on Tuesday, with Global Calgary and Global Edmonton taking home a combined five awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in the categories of video, audio and digital.

Read more: Global Calgary nominated for 13 RTDNA Prairie Region Awards

Global Calgary had four winning submissions, all of which were awarded in the video category, including:

  • Breaking News (Large Market): Global Calgary – Coronavirus – Calgary Lockdown
  • Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero: Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally
  • Excellence in Sports Reporting: Global Calgary – Ikebuchi Hockey Family: Persevering Through Tragedy
  • Feature News (Large Market): Global Calgary – Cancer Graduate

In addition, Global Calgary’s Paul Dunphy received a lifetime achievement award for his 36 years on-air.

Read more: Global Calgary’s Paul Dunphy receives lifetime achievement award from RTNDA Canada

Global Edmonton won one award in the video category:

  • Continuing Coverage – Global Edmonton – Fort McMurray Flooding
Click to play video: 'Fort McMurray begins flood recovery' Fort McMurray begins flood recovery
Fort McMurray begins flood recovery – May 3, 2020

In addition, 630 CHED won a regional award in the audio category:

630 CHED is owned by Corus Entertainment, the parent company of Global News.

For a complete list of RTDNA Canada 2021 Prairie Region Award winners, visit the RTDNA website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
