Global Calgary, Global Edmonton win 5 regional RTDNA Canada awards

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The winners of the 2021 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Prairie Region Awards were announced on Tuesday, with Global Calgary and Global Edmonton taking home a combined five awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in the categories of video, audio and digital.

Read more: Global Calgary nominated for 13 RTDNA Prairie Region Awards

Global Calgary had four winning submissions, all of which were awarded in the video category, including:

Breaking News (Large Market): Global Calgary – Coronavirus – Calgary Lockdown

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored by Dejero: Global Calgary – Anti-Racism Rally

Excellence in Sports Reporting: Global Calgary – Ikebuchi Hockey Family: Persevering Through Tragedy

Feature News (Large Market): Global Calgary – Cancer Graduate

In addition, Global Calgary’s Paul Dunphy received a lifetime achievement award for his 36 years on-air.

Story continues below advertisement

Global Edmonton won one award in the video category:

Continuing Coverage – Global Edmonton – Fort McMurray Flooding

1:48 Fort McMurray begins flood recovery Fort McMurray begins flood recovery – May 3, 2020

In addition, 630 CHED won a regional award in the audio category:

630 CHED is owned by Corus Entertainment, the parent company of Global News.

For a complete list of RTDNA Canada 2021 Prairie Region Award winners, visit the RTDNA website.