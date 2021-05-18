Wealthy B.C. couple accused of jumping vaccine queue in Yukon to be sentenced Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The wealthy Vancouver couple accused of duping their way into getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the Yukon before they were eligible are expected to learn the consequences of that decision Tuesday.

A lawyer for Rod and Ekaterina Baker is expected to appear on their behalf in a Whitehorse courtroom.

In January, the Bakers allegedly travelled to the remote community of Beaver Creek in a private plane and misrepresented themselves to get their first doses.

They had reportedly ignored the territory’s 14-day mandatory quarantine rules upon arrival and were eventually fined $575 each and charged under Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act.

Rod Baker also subsequently stepped down as president and chief executive of Great Canadian Gaming.

0:31 Yukon court hearing for alleged COVID-19 vaccine ‘queue jumpers’ Yukon court hearing for alleged COVID-19 vaccine ‘queue jumpers’ – May 4, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The White River First Nation has said the Bakers have never apologized or tried to make amends for endangering the community.

Nothing has been proven in court, but they could serve up to six months in jail if convicted.

The B.C. government has also confirmed the Bakers will not be eligible for the second dose of the vaccine until August.