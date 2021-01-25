Menu

Global News at Noon BC
January 25 2021 3:27pm
00:44

Great Canadian Gaming CEO resigns over COVID-19 vaccine controversy

The CEO of the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation has resigned after being ticketed for queue jumping to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the Yukon.

