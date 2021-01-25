Global News at Noon BC January 25 2021 3:27pm 00:44 Great Canadian Gaming CEO resigns over COVID-19 vaccine controversy The CEO of the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation has resigned after being ticketed for queue jumping to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the Yukon. Great Canadian Gaming president and CEO Rod Baker resigns <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7598352/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7598352/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?