Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Great Canadian Gaming president and CEO Rod Baker resigns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Questions about Great Canadian Gaming executives' Questions about Great Canadian Gaming executives
On the eve of a public inquiry into money laundering at B.C. casinos, there are questions about the current status of two executives at Great Canadian Gaming. John Hua reports. – Sep 26, 2019

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. says Rod Baker has stepped down as president and chief executive of the company.

Baker has also resigned as a member of the company’s board of directors.

Great Canadian says Terrance Doyle, president of strategic growth and chief compliance officer, has been appointed as interim chief executive.

Read more: Proposed sale of Great Canadian Gaming to Apollo quickly rejected by minority investors

The company is in the middle of being acquired by a fund affiliated with Apollo Global Management Inc.

Trending Stories

Great Canadian shareholders voted to approval the deal late last year and the Supreme Court of British Columbia has also signed off on the investment fund’s takeover offer.

The gaming company is expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange after the deal is finalized in the second quarter of 2021, as long as regulatory and closing conditions come through.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
ApolloGreat Canadian Gaming Corp.Terrance DoyleGreat Canadian CEO resignsGreat Canadian Gaming CEORad Baker resignsRod Baker
Flyers
More weekly flyers