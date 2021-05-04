Menu

Health

B.C. couple accused of jumping COVID-19 vaccine in Yukon in court Tuesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 11:55 am
Click to play video: '‘I’m disgusted’ says Indigenous services minister after B.C. couple accused of flying to Yukon to jump vaccine queue' ‘I’m disgusted’ says Indigenous services minister after B.C. couple accused of flying to Yukon to jump vaccine queue
Indigenous services minister Marc Miller on Wednesday commented on the couple from British Columbia who are accused of flying to the Yukon to jump the COVID-19 vaccine queue, saying he was "disgusted" by it and added that "it's dumb, it's wrong, it's unfair." – Jan 27, 2021

The wealthy Vancouver couple accused of duping their way into getting a COVID vaccine in the Yukon before they were eligible is due back in court Tuesday.

A lawyer for Rod and Ekaterina Baker is expected to appear on their behalf in a Whitehorse courtroom.

In January, they allegedly travelled to the remote community of Beaver Creek in a private plane and misrepresented themselves to get their first doses.

They had reportedly ignored the territory’s 14-day mandatory quarantine rules upon arrival and were eventually fined $575 each and charged under Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act.

Rod Baker also subsequently stepped down as president and chief executive of Great Canadian Gaming.

Click to play video: '‘I think they should be ashamed of themselves’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on Yukon vaccine queue jumpers' ‘I think they should be ashamed of themselves’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on Yukon vaccine queue jumpers
‘I think they should be ashamed of themselves’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on Yukon vaccine queue jumpers – Jan 25, 2021

Read more: Court date set for B.C. couple accused of jumping vaccine queue in Yukon

Story continues below advertisement

The White River First Nation has said the Bakers have never apologized or tried to make amends for endangering the community.

Nothing has been proven in court, but they could serve up to six months in jail if convicted.

The B.C. government has also confirmed the Bakers will not be eligible for the second dose of the vaccine until August.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver couple who lied to get vaccinated sparks anger in remote Yukon community' Vancouver couple who lied to get vaccinated sparks anger in remote Yukon community
Vancouver couple who lied to get vaccinated sparks anger in remote Yukon community – Jan 26, 2021

Read more: B.C. couple who flew to Yukon for COVID-19 vaccine ineligible for 2nd dose until August

