Health

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 25,000

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2021 10:53 am
Click to play video: 'How vaccinating young people could change the course of the pandemic in provinces' How vaccinating young people could change the course of the pandemic in provinces
WATCH: How vaccinating young people could change the course of the pandemic in provinces.

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 25,000.

Ontario is reporting 17 new fatalities related to the virus today, taking the national total to 25,000.

The grim milestone means six in every 10,000 Canadians died of COVID-19 since March 9, 2020, when the country’s first COVID-19 death was reported.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,616 new COVID-19 cases, but lowest daily testing in several months

Canada surpassed 20,000 deaths at the end of January.

The pandemic’s toll has been most profound on Canada’s oldest citizens.

Four in five people who died were over the age of 70 and almost three in five were residents of a long-term care home.

The death rate ranks Canada 64th in the world according to the daily statistics published by the Our World in Data project.

Hungary, with 30 deaths for every 10,000 people, has the highest death toll. The United Kingdom has recorded 18 deaths for every 10,000 people, while the United States recorded 17.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
