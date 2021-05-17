COVID-19: Quebec premier hints at pandemic reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

As the warm summer months loom, Quebec’s premier is expected to lay out the details of a long-awaited plan to lift pandemic-induced restrictions Tuesday.

François Legault hinted on social media that it was a “big Sunday” preparing for that announcement in response to a reporter’s tweet about a news conference set for 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Gros dimanche pour préparer ces 2 annonces… ;-) https://t.co/y2SLvZMUaM — François Legault (@francoislegault) May 16, 2021

Earlier this month, Legault said he would like to have a roadmap similar to that in Saskatchewan, which unveiled a three-step plan to ease measures based on attaining certain COVID-19 vaccination levels.

The pending announcement comes as Quebec has opened immunization appointments to anyone over the age of 18. The goal is to offer a first dose to all adults who want one by June 24.

Last week, Legault said the province is headed in the right direction as the number of new cases and hospitalizations fall. He also pointed to vaccination ramping up.

The premier also said this summer looks more promising compared to the same period last year.