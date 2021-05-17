Menu

Health

COVID-19: Quebec premier hints at pandemic reopening plan

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 10:05 am
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference after tabling a reform on language law, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference after tabling a reform on language law, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

As the warm summer months loom, Quebec’s premier is expected to lay out the details of a long-awaited plan to lift pandemic-induced restrictions Tuesday.

François Legault hinted on social media that it was a “big Sunday” preparing for that announcement in response to a reporter’s tweet about a news conference set for 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Legault said he would like to have a roadmap similar to that in Saskatchewan, which unveiled a three-step plan to ease measures based on attaining certain COVID-19 vaccination levels.

The pending announcement comes as Quebec has opened immunization appointments to anyone over the age of 18. The goal is to offer a first dose to all adults who want one by June 24.

READ MORE: 75 people fined $135,000 at illegal gathering in Quebec’s Lanaudière region

Last week, Legault said the province is headed in the right direction as the number of new cases and hospitalizations fall. He also pointed to vaccination ramping up.

The premier also said this summer looks more promising compared to the same period last year.

