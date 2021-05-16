75 people fined $135,000 at illegal gathering in Quebec’s Lanaudière region

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Seventy-five people are facing fines after an illegal gathering that violated COVID-19 rules in Quebec’s Lanaudière region, provincial police said Sunday.

A police spokeswoman says it was firefighters who called the authorities at about midnight Friday night to report people gathering at a house in Sainte-Beatrix, about 100 kilometres north of Montreal.

Local and provincial police arrived to find people fleeing on foot or barricading themselves in the house, according to spokeswoman Audrey-Ann Bilodeau. Two other police forces were called to help.

READ MORE: Quebec counts 716 new COVID-19 infections, 2 more deaths as vaccinations top 4.3 million

Provincial police eventually obtained a warrant to enter, and found 75 people, almost all from the Greater Montreal region.

Police issued more than $135,000 worth of tickets, mostly for illegal gatherings. Currently, group gatherings in private homes are not allowed in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities also gave about 10 tickets for violating the 9:30 p.m. curfew, and about 20 for breaking municipal bylaws such as obstructing the work of police officers.