Coronavirus
May 11 2021 3:07pm
01:50

Quebec headed in right direction amid third COVID-19 wave, premier says

Quebec Premier François Legault says the situation is improving in most parts of the province as he gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic’s progression.

