Quebec adds more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 health crisis continues, Quebec is reporting 745 new cases and 11 additional deaths Wednesday.

This includes three fatalities in the past 24 hours, while five pandemic-related deaths occurred between May 5 and 10. Authorities say three Quebecers died before May 5.

“The epidemiological situation continues to be stable,” Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on Twitter. “We are closely monitoring the situation in certain regions such as Estrie and Chaudière-Appalaches.”

His comments come on the heels of Premier François Legault‘s declaration on Tuesday that the province is heading in the “right direction” and getting through the third wave of the pandemic. The number of new cases and hospitalizations are on the downswing while the positivity rate in Quebec has dropped to 2.6 per cent in the past week.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec bumps up booster COVID-19 shot for adults undergoing dialysis, cancer treatments

Meanwhile, the immunization campaign saw another 74,391 doses given for more than 3.9 million shots to date. The province about 44 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one shot.

Vaccination appointments are now open to anyone who is 25 and older. Under the current plan, all adults will be able to sign up for a shot by the end of the week.

As the province expands its rollout, Dubé says the response of young people to booking appointments has been “exceptional” and he encourages people to keep registering.

When it comes to hospitalizations linked to the novel coronavirus, there was a slight drop. As of Wednesday, there are 530 patients in total, a decrease of 10 from the previous day.

Of them, there are 126 people in intensive care units, a drop of two.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Legault says Quebec headed in ‘right direction’

Authorities say 38,277 tests were administered Monday, the most recent day for which that information is provided.

The case count now stands at 360,201 in the province, though more than 341,000 recoveries have been recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

The health crisis has killed 11,012 Quebecers to date. The death toll remains the highest in the country, but it was amended Wednesday after an investigation found a previously reported death was not due to COVID-19.

— With files from The Canadian Press