COVID-19: Quebec premier declares they’re ‘heading in the right direction’

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is “heading in the right direction” as vaccination opens up and the number of new COVID-19 cases fall, the province’s premier said Tuesday.

François Legault said the upcoming months are also looking more promising compared to last summer.

“We are getting through the third wave, but we still have to be careful,” he told reporters in Quebec City.

The province is also lifting emergency restrictions in the Outaouais region as hospitalizations and cases related to the pandemic drop. Curfew will be pushed to 9:30 p.m. and non-essential businesses will reopen next week. High schools will also reopen, though students in grades 9, 10 and 11 will attend class every second day.

READ MORE: Quebec tops 11,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 pandemic

Legault is also asking police in the area to continue to watch for Ontarians who cross into Quebec illegally.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s important that they follow their government’s rules, and that they don’t go to stores in Outaouais,” he said.

The premier said that for the most part, the situation is improving in most of Quebec, with a few exceptions such as parts of the Eastern Townships, Chaudière-Appalaches and Bas-Saint-Laurent regions. He urged caution in those areas.

The regions of Lanaudière, Laurentians and Montérégie — all close to Montreal — are doing so well that Legault hinted they could soon be downgraded to orange on the province’s colour-coded pandemic response system and restaurants could reopen.

READ MORE: Open letter urges young people in Quebec to get COVID-19 vaccine

Yet, the government is not lifting more measures in the province for now. Legault says officials are working with public health to work on a reopening plan.

Vaccination is ramping up, with appointments set to open to all adults by the end of the week. Officials are urging young Quebecers to get their first dose.

“It’s the best way to have a great summer,” Legault said, adding that the province is getting closer to the “finish line” every day.

1:37 Quebec long-term care residents have received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Quebec long-term care residents have received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine