Health

Quebec counts 716 new COVID-19 infections, 2 more deaths as vaccinations top 4.3 million

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 11:30 am
People get vaccinated at the Palais de Congress COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
People get vaccinated at the Palais de Congress COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec is reporting 716 new COVID-19 cases and two additional virus-related deaths Sunday.

The daily case count in the province has been under the 800 mark for most of the week, aside from Friday, which saw a slight jump with 838 cases.

Both deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 11,034.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by one from Saturday to 508. Of those, 119 patients are in the ICU, a decrease of one.

Quebec has reported more than 363,296 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 344,950 cases have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

The province saw 90,196 doses of the vaccine administered on Saturday, adding to the total of 4,323,040 shots given since the start of the province’s immunization program in December.

Health officials say at least 46 per cent of the province’s population has received a first dose of the vaccine.

–with files from the Canadian Press

