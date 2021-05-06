Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Montreal mayor backing reopening of restaurant terraces

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 7:03 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Montreal Mayor wants terraces in the city to be allowed to reopen by June' COVID-19: Montreal Mayor wants terraces in the city to be allowed to reopen by June
WATCH: Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took to Twitter Thursday to say she hopes Quebec Public Health will allow restaurants and bars to open their terraces by June 1.

It’s been a devastating year for Montreal bar and restaurant operators as the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered many businesses and it’s still unclear when the establishments in Montreal can reopen.

Read more: Saint-Lazare to support local restaurants by creating a park for takeout

Now, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is coming to their defence tweeting several times that the outdoor terraces and patios of bars and restaurants should be allowed to reopen by June 1.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s always positive news to hear that anybody in any form of government is excited about getting small businesses back up and running,” Paul Desbaillets, co-owner of Burgundy Lion, told Global News.

His bar and restaurant is currently only open for take-out and delivery. He says allowing outdoor dining makes sense.

“You want to be open as fast as possible for the summer to be able to utilize the beauty the summer offers,” he said.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Enclosed patios raise concerns among medical experts' Enclosed patios raise concerns among medical experts
Enclosed patios raise concerns among medical experts – Apr 22, 2021

It’s the same for the co-owner of the Sir Winston Churchill Pub, which has been in business for more than half a century on Crescent Street.

Jan Wilson says the reopening of terraces and patios is critical for the relaunch of her business and staff who’ve been furloughed.

Story continues below advertisement

“We could give some employees their jobs back. And maybe pay some of our city taxes,” the co-owner told Global News.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Quebec looking to unveil a pandemic reopening plan like Saskatchewan

Mayor Plante says as COVID-19 infections stabilize and the number of vaccines doses accelerates, now is the time to authorize the reopening of outdoor dining.

“It would be great to give an indication to restaurants and bars that they can open up their terraces,” Plante said during a Thursday press conference.

But Premier François Legault says Montreal is still a red zone and health officials aren’t ready to give restaurants the green light to reopen their patios.

“Right now public health is telling us that there is a risk associated with restaurants,” Legault said.

Owners and operators just hope it will happen soon, so they have a chance to get their balance sheets back in the black.

Click to play video: 'How the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping Canada’s economy' How the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping Canada’s economy
How the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping Canada’s economy – Mar 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagBusiness tagMontreal tagEconomy tagSummer tagValerie Plante tagRestaurants tagVaccinations tagBars tagPatios tagOutdoor Dining tagrestuarant terraces and patios tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers