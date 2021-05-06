COVID-19: Quebec looking to unveil a pandemic reopening plan like Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault wants to unveil a roadmap to reopening the province and lifting COVID-19 restrictions in the coming weeks.

He said he wants to have a plan similar to Saskatchewan, which announced a three-step outline earlier this week to ease measures based on attaining certain vaccination levels.

“What I like about the three steps of Saskatchewan is that it goes just to the end,” Legault said.

Legault apparently sent that plan to Health Minister Christian Dubé, saying he would like to propose something along those lines in Quebec.

However, the premier acknowledged that easing the restrictions in place to keep the novel coronavirus at bay will depend on both vaccination rates in the province as well as the pandemic’s progression in each region.

Legault added it is important that Quebecers know “what is coming” this summer as cases drop and vaccination picks up.

— With files from The Canadian Press