Health

Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine drive takes off as age eligibility drops to 40

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 9:48 am
Lucy Stocken, who is Cree, gets the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Lucy Stocken, who is Cree, gets the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebecers headed to the internet in record-breaking droves to sign up for their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as the province expands its immunization campaign.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says more than 236,000 appointments were booked Tuesday, the highest single-day tally so far.

The province lowered the minimum age requirement to anyone 40 and older in the late afternoon, a day earlier than planned.

READ MORE: Quebec unveils drive-thru vaccination site at Montreal airport

“There are still appointments available this week in several regions,” Dubé wrote on social media Wednesday, urging eligible adults to register.

Quebec has administered more than three million shots since the rollout started in December. The majority of vaccinations have been a first dose.

The province says all adults will be able to book an appointment by mid-May. The goal is to give a first dose to anyone who wants one by June 24.

