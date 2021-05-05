Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for Canadians 12 and over, Health Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15, meaning that the jab is now approved for anyone over the age of 12 in Canada.

Until now, the jab had only been approved for Canadians over the age of 16.

“This is the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Canada for use in children and marks a significant milestone in Canada’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” read a press release from Health Canada.

The announcements comes after the drugmakers said their vaccine was found to be safe, effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12 to 15-year-olds in a clinical trial late last month.

The companies said more than 2,200 adolescents between 12 and 15 participated in the trial.

A total of 18 cases of the coronavirus were identified in the group that was given a placebo shot, but no infections were declared in the group that was given the COVID-19 vaccine.

