Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for Canadians 12 and over, Health Canada says

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 10:09 am
Click to play video: 'Provinces seeking guidance on mixing vaccine doses' Provinces seeking guidance on mixing vaccine doses
WATCH: Provinces seeking guidance on mixing vaccine doses

Health Canada is authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15, meaning that the jab is now approved for anyone over the age of 12 in Canada.

Until now, the jab had only been approved for Canadians over the age of 16.

“This is the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Canada for use in children and marks a significant milestone in Canada’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” read a press release from Health Canada.

Trending Stories

Read more: Pfizer to seek Health Canada approval for COVID-19 vaccine use in kids 12-15 within weeks

The announcements comes after the drugmakers said their vaccine was found to be safe, effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12 to 15-year-olds in a clinical trial late last month.

The companies said more than 2,200 adolescents between 12 and 15 participated in the trial.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 18 cases of the coronavirus were identified in the group that was given a placebo shot, but no infections were declared in the group that was given the COVID-19 vaccine.

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagPfizer Vaccine tagPfizer Children tagkids coronavirus vaccine tagHealth Canada age Pfizer tagPfizer approved age tagPfizer teenagers tagteenagers COVID-19 vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers