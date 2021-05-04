Menu

Health

Quebec records nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases as deaths, hospitalizations rise

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 11:09 am
People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, March 27, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, March 27, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec recorded 797 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths, including three in the past 24 hours, Tuesday.

Another 52,141 doses were administered during province’s vaccination rollout. The campaign has seen more than 3.3 million shots given to date.

Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus rose by six to 594. Of those patients, four more people are in intensive care for a total of 155.

READ MORE: Quebec unveils drive-thru vaccination site at Montreal airport

When it comes to screening, the latest information shows 25,133 tests were given Sunday.

The caseload has reached 353,475 while the health crisis has killed 10,959 Quebecers to date. The tally was amended Tuesday after an investigation found a death that was previously reported was not related to the virus.

Recoveries, meanwhile, have topped 333,000.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to give an update on the pandemic’s progression in the afternoon. He will be joined by Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, and Health Minister Christian Dubé.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Convincing enough Quebecers to get vaccinated could prove challenging' COVID-19: Convincing enough Quebecers to get vaccinated could prove challenging
COVID-19: Convincing enough Quebecers to get vaccinated could prove challenging
