COVID-19: Quebec unveils drive-thru vaccination site at Montreal airport

In what marks a first for Quebec, a new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open at the Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport.

The centre, which was unveiled Tuesday morning, comes as the province gradually expands inoculation access to the general population.

“It’s a great initiative and it will contribute to the success of wanting to vaccinate all Quebecers,” Health Minister Christian Dubé told reporters.

The clinic will open to the public on May 17. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Dubé described it as an “additional service” for Montreal. Households can come together to receive their dose at the same time, he added.

The clinic is set to give up to 4,000 shots per day when it is fully up and running.

He also hinted there could be other drive-thru vaccination centres in the province.

“I don’t think it will be last,” he said.

Quebec has administered more than three million doses of the vaccine since the rollout started last December. The majority of shots given in the province have been the first dose.

The campaign is going well and the appetite is there for more appointments, according to the health minister. Registration sees an uptick every time the province drops the minimum age requirement.

“People want to be vaccinated,” Dubé said.

