Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

750K more COVID-19 vaccinations needed for B.C. to start reopening: expert

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 6:58 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s COVID-19 ‘Restart 2.0’ plan won’t come until after May long weekend' B.C.’s COVID-19 ‘Restart 2.0’ plan won’t come until after May long weekend
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C. officials will not be easing any COVID-19 restrictions until after the May long weekend — and when they are eased, it will be done slowly. Henry tells Global BC reporter Richard Zussman it's like a "dimmer switch," and businesses and family connections will be prioritized over other events, safely and thoughtfully.

British Columbia needs to immunize nearly 750,000 more people before it can start to relax COVID-19 restrictions, according to a biologist who has been advising the province on the pandemic.

Sally Otto, an evolutionary biologist and mathematical modeler who is a part of the B.C. COVID modelling group, said if vaccinations continue at their current pace, that goal could be reached by the end of May.

Read more: COVID-19: Vaccine bookings open to all B.C. adults Sunday, Surrey adds walk-in clinics

Otto said about 60 per cent of B.C.’s population, or about 3 million people, need their first jab for phased reopening to get underway.

“This week sometime we’ll overtake the United States and have more than 50 per cent of our population vaccinated, which is fantastic,” Otto told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, about 47 per cent of Americans had received at least one dose of vaccine.

In B.C., about 2.26 million people, or 44 per cent of the province’s total population, have had their first shot.

Trending Stories

But Otto said the experience in other jurisdictions shows that as the number of people who have been vaccinated climbs, finding and vaccinating additional people becomes more challenging.

There are about 260,000 people who have registered for their shot and haven’t received one yet, she said.

Click to play video: 'Perspective on COVID-19 ‘breakthrough cases’' Perspective on COVID-19 ‘breakthrough cases’
Perspective on COVID-19 ‘breakthrough cases’

But with the province doling out about 50,000 vaccines a day, it is running out of runway.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s not much of a buffer. They’ll run through that buffer of people willing to get vaccinated this week, unless we get more people to register,” she said.

Read more: B.C.’s COVID-19 ‘Restart 2.0’ plan won’t come until after May long weekend

At 7 p.m. Sunday, all British Columbians aged 18 and up will become eligible to book their shot.

The effort could also be boosted in coming weeks as the province unveils its plan to vaccinate youth aged 12 to 17 years old.

Otto estimated that B.C. could hope to top out at about 86 per cent of people getting immunized — with about 14 per cent of people vaccine-hesitant, and about 10 per cent unable to get the vaccine because they’re children or have a medical reason.

The province could potentially hit that target by mid-June, she said, with everyone getting a second dose by some time in mid-August.

B.C. won’t likely see a more serious relaxation of pandemic restrictions until that point, she said.

Anyone who wants to get their COVID-19 vaccine first needs to register with the province.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers