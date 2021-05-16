Menu

Health

COVID-19: Vaccine bookings open to all B.C. adults Sunday, Surrey adds walk-in clinics

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 3:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Pressure mounting on province to explain how B.C. economy will open in post-pandemic world' Pressure mounting on province to explain how B.C. economy will open in post-pandemic world
It's a momentous day south of the border where the Centers for Disease Control has taken most restrictions off vaccinated people. So when will B.C. business get back to normal? Dr. Bonnie Henry sat down for an exclusive interview with our Richard Zussman who pushed for answers.

British Columbia is marking another milestone in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout: As of 7 p.m. Sunday, everyone aged 18 and over will be eligible to book their jab.

Anyone looking to book will need to register with the province.

This comes as efforts also ramp up to increase the pace of vaccinations in key COVID-19 hotspots.

In Surrey, where vaccination rates have lagged in some neighbourhoods, the city and province are partnering to host four walk-in clinics offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The community clinics will be open to anyone aged 18 and older who is a Surrey resident, and are intended to boost the speed of the vaccine rollout already underway through booked appointments and at gurdwaras and mosques.

In order to avoid the long lines and confusion associated with some previous walk-in clinic efforts in the Fraser Health region, the first 1,000 people to arrive at each site will get a wristband guaranteeing them a dose.

 

“These neighbourhood clinics play an important role in our strategy to immunize as many people as quickly as possible,” Fraser Health president and CEO Dr. Victoria Lee said in a media release.

“It will protect our health system, keep your business open and help us get to community immunity.”

The clinics will be at the following times and locations:

  • Monday, May 17
    Bear Creek Park, 13750 88 Ave.
    Hours: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (or until 1,000 vaccine doses are administered)
  • Tuesday, May 18:
    Bear Creek Park, 13750 88 Ave.
    Hours: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (or until 1,000 vaccine doses are administered)
  • Saturday, May 22:
    Surrey Sport and Leisure, 16555 Fraser Highway, #100
    Hours: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (or until 1,000 vaccine doses are administered)
  • Sunday, May 23:
    Surrey Sport and Leisure, 16555 Fraser Highway, #100
    Hours: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (or until 1,000 vaccine doses are administered)
Click to play video: 'Educating Surrey’s Sikh community with COVID-19 Gurdwara Campaign' Educating Surrey’s Sikh community with COVID-19 Gurdwara Campaign
Educating Surrey’s Sikh community with COVID-19 Gurdwara Campaign

Clinics will be checking identification to ensure attendees are Surrey residents. Staff will also be on site to help people register and book an appointment at other clinics, if necessary.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports fewer than 500 new cases for 1st time since mid-March

As of Friday, more than 2.26 million British Columbians — more than 44 per cent of B.C.’s population — had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

This week, officials are expected to announce details of a plan to vaccinate the province’s 12- to 17-year-olds.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
