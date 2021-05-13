B.C.’s COVID-19 ‘Restart 2.0’ plan won’t come until after May long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia will not be easing any COVID-19 restrictions until after the May long-weekend — and when they are eased, it will be done slowly.

In a wide ranging interview set to air on Focus BC on BC1 Friday, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said no decisions have been made yet on whether the restrictions, currently in place into May 26, will remain.

“We have learned from what we have seen around the world, from what we have seen here in B.C., we need to go slow and steady,” Henry said.

1:57 Few questions about post-pandemic life in B.C. Few questions about post-pandemic life in B.C.

British Columbians are currently banned from intra-provincial travel, gathering socially indoors, attending events or eating at a restaurant indoors.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry is working alongside public health officials and Premier John Horgan’s government to outline what a ‘Restart 2.0’ plan will look like. Saskatchewan has already released a plan including a move back to indoor restaurant dining by the end of May.

The B.C. plan will be released after the province gets past the May long weekend. By then all B.C. adults will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 60 per cent of the population is expected to have had one dose of the vaccine.

Unlike Saskatchewan, British Columbia is basing any re-opening plan on not just immunization targets but also hospitalizations, positivity rate and COVID-19 case counts.

“We are not going to be flipping the switch. We are very slowly going to get back to a new normal. A new place, a new restart, you can expect after the long weekend we will slowly be getting back to some of those things in our lives,” Henry said.

“I think people should be planning slowly. It is a dimmer switch. There are more important things than others, there are some crucial businesses, we want to have social gatherings again. Yes, we want to be able to travel in a limited way.”

2:04 No plans for ‘vaccine passports’ on B.C. university campuses No plans for ‘vaccine passports’ on B.C. university campuses – May 5, 2021

As for when British Columbians could start planning trips, Henry did not want to raise expectations.

Story continues below advertisement

In February, Henry increased optimism by suggesting travel may be fine by the March break. Instead COVID cases went up and many travelers still left their home communities against the updated provincial guidance.

Many families are anxious about resuming sport games. Currently, kids can practice with their teammates but can’t play games. Adult recreational sports are currently banned.

Henry says outdoor sports should come back at some point in June but indoor sports will take longer.

“We tried to keep youth sports as open as long as we can,” Henry said.

“Outdoor sports we will be getting to games very soon, indoor sports a little different and a little slower. I would say give it some time. We will be slowly transitioning back to local games and then being able to move out over time.”

2:29 Province reveals details on how it will enforce non-essential travel restrictions Province reveals details on how it will enforce non-essential travel restrictions – Apr 30, 2021

The arts and culture sector has also been devastated by the pandemic. Henry says the sector should expect something similar to last summer, where theatres and playhouses were open but with COVID safety plans and limited crowds.

Story continues below advertisement

“What can we do as a community? Can we have theatre open? Can we have art open? I think there is a chance of a lot of that happening. In the summer, in July,” Henry said.

As for professional sports, Henry says she hopes fans will be in the stands by the late summer or fall. This could mean the BC Lions have bums in seats at BC Place for the start of the CFL season.

“I’m watching the U.K. where they have done experiments, doing planned events when people are monitored,” Henry said.

“Later in the summer, into the fall we will be looking at spectators in the fall, I would love to see the Canucks again, but next season.”