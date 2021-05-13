Public hearing begins into the death of Joyce Echaquan

Send this page to someone via email

The coroner’s public hearing into the death of Joyce Echaquan begins Thursday at the Trois-Rivières courthouse.

The Indigenous mother from the Atikamekw community of Manawan died on Sept. 28 at the Joliette hospital after suffering degrading insults from two employees.

Shortly before her death, the 37-year-old woman filmed herself from her hospital bed with her cell phone. In the video, Echaquan appears agitated and in pain, while a nurse and a patient attendant can be heard insulting her. Both employees were fired shortly after the video surfaced.

The video circulated widely on social media causing shock and outrage. It sparked an outcry against the racism that exists against First Nations people and the impact on the health care they receive.

Eight months after Echaquan’s death, Thursday’s hearing is chaired by Coroner Géhane Kamel, who is already in charge of a committee on mortality in Indigenous and Inuit communities.

On Thursday and Friday, relatives of Echaquan, including her spouse, daughter, and mother, will testify. Next week, employees and nursing staff at the Joliette hospital will be heard. Pharmacists and toxicologists are also on the witness list, as well as an emergency physician who is being called as an expert physician.

The inquiry is scheduled to end on June 2, at which time Manawan Chief Paul-Emile Ottawa will be called upon to offer his thoughts and suggestions to the coroner in the “recommendations” section of the public inquiry, as will Ghislain Picard, chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador.

Authorities have not publically released Echaquan’s cause of death. The family, however, has been informed.

The hearings will take place in French and will be translated into Atikamekw.

The coroner’s mandate is not to decide criminal liability but rather to determine the causes and circumstances of death and to make recommendations on how to avoid similar deaths in the future.