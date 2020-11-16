Atikamekw leaders hope Joyce’s Principle will improve health care for First Nations
Atikamekw leaders are calling on Quebec and Ottawa to protect First Nations Peoples against discrimination in the health-care system. This comes less than two months after Joyce Echaquan, an Atikamekw mother of seven, died in hospital while staff made degrading and racist comments to her. As Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports, they are calling for both levels of government to adopt a document called Joyce’s Principle.