Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Atikamekw groups call for equitable access to health care following Joyce Echaquan’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2020 11:27 am
Protester waiting for the protest march to begin for Joyce Echaquan in Montreal, Que., Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Protester waiting for the protest march to begin for Joyce Echaquan in Montreal, Que., Saturday, October 3, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Atikamekw leaders in Quebec are calling on the provincial and federal governments to adopt a series of measures to ensure Indigenous people have equitable access to health and social services without discrimination.

The Atikamekw of Manawan Council and the Council of the Atikamekw Nation released their call to action today in a document called Joyce’s Principle.

The list of recommendations is named after Joyce Echaquan, an Atikamekw mother of seven who died in hospital in Joliette, Que., in September after filming staff using derogatory slurs against her.

READ MORE: Quebec looks to improve health-care services for Indigenous patients after Joyce Echaquan’s death

Trending Stories

The groups say they want the governments to commit to implementing Joyce’s Principle, which also aims to guarantee Indigenous peoples’ right to physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.

Story continues below advertisement

They also want schools, professional orders and health and social service agencies to offer training programs in line with their recommendations.

Quebec announced a $15-million investment in early November to offer culturally sensitive health and social services to First Nations and Inuit community members.

Click to play video 'Quebec invests to improve health-care services for Indigenous patients' Quebec invests to improve health-care services for Indigenous patients
Quebec invests to improve health-care services for Indigenous patients – Nov 6, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
IndigenousQuebec healthcareJoyce EchaquanJoyce Echaquan deathQuebec Indigenous CommunitiesJoliette hospitalAtikamekw NationAtikamekwIndigenous patientsJoyce's Principle
Flyers
More weekly flyers