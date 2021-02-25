Menu

Canada

Joyce Echaquan’s death prompts Lanaudière health authority to hire Indigenous staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2021 2:19 pm
Carol Dubé, husband of Joyce Echaquan who died at the local hospital over the weekend, and her mother Diane Echaquan Dubé, right, attend a vigil in front of the hospital in Joliette, Que. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Carol Dubé, husband of Joyce Echaquan who died at the local hospital over the weekend, and her mother Diane Echaquan Dubé, right, attend a vigil in front of the hospital in Joliette, Que. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Quebec health authority that runs the hospital where an Indigenous woman was mocked before she died says it is taking concrete steps to ensure Atikamekw people receive better care.

Joyce Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw woman, died in hospital last September after she filmed staff making derogatory comments about her. The video was shared around the world.

Caroline Barbir, interim CEO of the regional health authority in Lanaudière, north of Montreal, says the agency is hiring members of the Atikamekw community, who will help improve services to Indigenous people.

READ MORE: Federal government allots $2M to help Atikamekw Nation implement Joyce’s Principle

Trending Stories

She adds that all staff at the health authority will be required to take a sensitivity training program, the content of which she says will be approved by the Atikamekw community.

Story continues below advertisement

Paul-Emile Ottawa, the chief of the Manawan Atikamekw Council, says he welcomes the changes.

Earlier today, the Quebec coroner’s office said public hearings into Echaquan’s death will begin May 13 in Joliette, about 75 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
IndigenousJoyce EchaquanLanaudièreJolietteJoyce Echaquan deathJoliette hospitalQuebec Indigenous CommunitiesAtikamekwQuebec health authority
