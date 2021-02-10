Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Federal government allots $2M to help Atikamekw Nation implement Joyce’s Principle

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Click to play video 'Atikamekw leaders hope Joyce’s Principle will improve health care for First Nations' Atikamekw leaders hope Joyce’s Principle will improve health care for First Nations
WATCH: (Nov. 16, 2020) Atikamekw leaders are calling on Quebec and Ottawa to protect First Nations Peoples against discrimination in the health-care system. This comes less than two months after Joyce Echaquan, an Atikamekw mother of seven, died in hospital while staff made degrading and racist comments to her. As Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports, they are calling for both levels of government to adopt a document called Joyce's Principle. – Nov 16, 2020

The federal government announced Wednesday morning that it is allotting $2 million dollars to help the Atikamekw Nation begin implementation of Joyce’s Principle.

The document was written by Indigenous leaders calling for equitable access to health care following Joyce Echaquan’s tragic death.

Thirty-seven-year-old Echaquan filmed herself lying in a Joliette Hospital in September as staff uttered racial slurs towards her, the last words she would hear before her death.

“It’s important for all people and instances of leadership to acknowledge the existence of systemic racism within the health-care system and to start making the concrete gestures and actions that are needed,” said Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller.

Read more: Atikamekw groups call for equitable access to health care following Joyce Echaquan’s death

With the federal government’s help, her community and family are hoping the principle named in her honour will give other Indigenous people access to fair and equal health care, that she did not receive.

Story continues below advertisement

“We all have the right to dignity; we are all human. Moreover, I think that Joyce’s Principle should also apply to all minorities in Canada,” said her Echaquan’s husband, Carol Dubé.

Both Echaquan and her husband are from the Atikamekw Nation, whose leaders will implement Joyce’s Principle through concrete actions.

“We have to work on awareness, education and we need to make people understand that they don’t need to be scared of us, that they don’t need to think bad things about us,” said Council of the Atikamekw Nation Grand Chief Constant Awashish.

Read more: Quebec opposition parties urge provincial government to adopt Joyce’s Principle

He said members did not feel safe when they needed medical attention after Echaquan’s death. So along with mental health services, they are looking into increasing services offered in the community such as a birthing centre and a place where members can do dialysis.

In a statement to Global News, the Quebec government said Joyce’s Principle will become a guiding force in implementing equal access to health care for all Indigenous people in Quebec.

Awashish says the council is open to collaborating with the provincial government, as they work towards their goal of a stronger society by defending First Nations rights, in Echaquan’s name.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Quebec opposition parties push for recognition of systemic racism' Quebec opposition parties push for recognition of systemic racism
Quebec opposition parties push for recognition of systemic racism – Nov 27, 2020
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
QuebecRacismHealth CareFederal GovernmentDiscriminationAtikamekw NationJoyceConstant AwashishJoyce's PrincipleEchaquan
Flyers
More weekly flyers