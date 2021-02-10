Ottawa adopts Joyce’s Principle to guarantee health care access without discrimination
Quebec indigenous groups have called for equitable access to healthcare following the death of Joyce Echaquan at a Joliette hospital in October. The provincial government refused to adopt Joyce’s Principle into legislation on the fact that government officials say they do not have the same definition of systemic racism. As Olivia O’Malley reports, the federal government is now, months later, funding the initiative in her name.