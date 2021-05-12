Menu

Crime

Guelph man arrested again in another anti-Asian attack: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 9:44 am
Click to play video: 'Hidden Hate: Shedding light on the disturbing rise in anti-Asian racism across North America' Hidden Hate: Shedding light on the disturbing rise in anti-Asian racism across North America
Coughed on, spat at, and brutally attacked – the number of hate crimes targeting Asians has significantly increased across North America since the start of the pandemic. While anti-Asian sentiment isn’t news, the response from the community is. From coast to coast, people are speaking up and speaking out. Miranda Anthistle reports – Apr 24, 2021

Guelph police say a man already facing charges in connection with an anti-Asian tirade earlier this year has been again arrested for allegedly spitting at an Asian couple on Tuesday.

In a news release, police said the couple was walking in a south-end park at around 10:45 a.m. when a man began following them.

Read more: Suspect in anti-Asian attack against Guelph woman arrested, police say

“The couple is familiar with the male as he has followed them in the past, causing them to feel uncomfortable,” police said. “The couple changed their direction in an attempt to get away from the male, but he ran in front of them and turned around abruptly to confront them.”

Police allege the man was ranting and then spit a number of times towards the couple but did not strike them.

Officers arrived a few minutes later and located the man alone in the park.

“He told police he is upset at Asian people because they brought the COVID-19 virus to Canada,” the service said.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with assault and criminal harassment.

Click to play video: 'Montreal police arrest man in connection with anti-Asian incident on metro' Montreal police arrest man in connection with anti-Asian incident on metro
Montreal police arrest man in connection with anti-Asian incident on metro – Apr 8, 2021

The man is already facing charges of criminal harassment and causing a disturbance after an anti-Asian tirade on March 28.

Read more: Anti-Asian racism in Canada more ‘frequent’ as report tallies hundreds of attacks during pandemic

He allegedly approached an Asian woman walking her dog and began yelling racial slurs, blaming Asians for COVID-19.

The suspect has been held in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance for a bail hearing on Thursday.

