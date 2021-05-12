Guelph man arrested again in another anti-Asian attack: police

Guelph police say a man already facing charges in connection with an anti-Asian tirade earlier this year has been again arrested for allegedly spitting at an Asian couple on Tuesday.
In a news release, police said the couple was walking in a south-end park at around 10:45 a.m. when a man began following them.
“The couple is familiar with the male as he has followed them in the past, causing them to feel uncomfortable,” police said. “The couple changed their direction in an attempt to get away from the male, but he ran in front of them and turned around abruptly to confront them.”
Police allege the man was ranting and then spit a number of times towards the couple but did not strike them.
Officers arrived a few minutes later and located the man alone in the park.
“He told police he is upset at Asian people because they brought the COVID-19 virus to Canada,” the service said.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with assault and criminal harassment.
The man is already facing charges of criminal harassment and causing a disturbance after an anti-Asian tirade on March 28.
He allegedly approached an Asian woman walking her dog and began yelling racial slurs, blaming Asians for COVID-19.
The suspect has been held in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance for a bail hearing on Thursday.
