Suspect in anti-Asian attack against Guelph woman arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man who had been warned by Guelph police about yelling anti-Asian slurs at a woman has now been arrested as other alleged incidents emerge.

Officers spoke with the man after he allegedly yelled slurs at a young woman who was walking her dog in the city’s south end on March 28.

The 25-year-old woman, who is of Filipino origin, spoke with Global News and said she wanted to share her story to raise awareness about anti-Asian hate in the community.

Police managed to identify the man on March 30 and told him that he could face charges if it happened again.

On Tuesday, police said they learned of the suspect’s involvement in another incident that happened just a day after the first complaint.

Story continues below advertisement

“He followed an Asian female home in the same neighbourhood, then stood in front of the house making animal sounds,” police said in a news release. “Charges were not pursued in that incident.”

1:57 Anti-asian slurs caught on camera in Richmond coffee shop incident Anti-asian slurs caught on camera in Richmond coffee shop incident

The service added that he was also in a heated argument last December with the manager of a Speedvale Avenue business for not wearing a mask.

The 21-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment and causing a disturbance.

He will make a court appearance on July 20.