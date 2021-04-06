Menu

Crime

Suspect in anti-Asian attack against Guelph woman arrested: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 11:15 am
Click to play video: 'Report finds rise in anti-Asian incidents in Canada' Report finds rise in anti-Asian incidents in Canada
Kennes Lin, co-chair of the Chinese Canadian National Council Toronto Chapter, talks about a new report highlighting the rise of anti-Asian incidents during the pandemic – Mar 26, 2021

A 21-year-old man who had been warned by Guelph police about yelling anti-Asian slurs at a woman has now been arrested as other alleged incidents emerge.

Officers spoke with the man after he allegedly yelled slurs at a young woman who was walking her dog in the city’s south end on March 28.

Read more: Suspect in anti-Asian attack against Guelph woman given warning by police

The 25-year-old woman, who is of Filipino origin, spoke with Global News and said she wanted to share her story to raise awareness about anti-Asian hate in the community.

Police managed to identify the man on March 30 and told him that he could face charges if it happened again.

On Tuesday, police said they learned of the suspect’s involvement in another incident that happened just a day after the first complaint.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“He followed an Asian female home in the same neighbourhood, then stood in front of the house making animal sounds,” police said in a news release. “Charges were not pursued in that incident.”

Click to play video: 'Anti-asian slurs caught on camera in Richmond coffee shop incident' Anti-asian slurs caught on camera in Richmond coffee shop incident
Anti-asian slurs caught on camera in Richmond coffee shop incident

The service added that he was also in a heated argument last December with the manager of a Speedvale Avenue business for not wearing a mask.

Read more: ‘Emotional turmoil’ — Managing mental health amid ongoing anti-Asian hate

The 21-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment and causing a disturbance.

He will make a court appearance on July 20.

anti-Asian racismanti-asianguelph racismanti-asian guelphanti-asian racism guelph

