Canada election: St. John’s South—Mount Pearl

This riding contains the south end of St. John’s, the city of Mount Pearl, and the town of Petty Harbour—Maddox Cove. Its neighbouring ridings are Avalon and St. John’s East.

It was known as St. John’s South before a redistribution order in 2004.

Conservatives had a hold on the riding in the early 2000s. Yet the Liberal Party’s “Anything But Conservative” campaign helped cement Liberal MP Siobhan Coady’s win in 2008. The seat flipped to the NDP in 2011 when Ryan Cleary narrowly defeated Coady.

In 2015, television personality Seamus O’Regan was able to capture his seat in St. John’s South—Mount Pearl, ousting Cleary. That year marked the red wave in Newfoundland and Labrador, where the Liberal Party swept all the seats in the province.

O’Regan reclaimed his seat in the 2019 election, earning more than 50 per cent of the votes in his riding. The Liberal MP previously served in the federal cabinet as the minister of veterans affairs, as well as the minister of indigenous services.

He was appointed minister of natural resources following his re-election in 2019.

Candidates

Liberal: Seamus O’Regan (incumbent)