Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration opens up to all residents aged 12 and up

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 9:42 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine cost-benefit analysis in Ontario' COVID-19 vaccine cost-benefit analysis in Ontario
COVID-19 vaccine cost-benefit analysis in Ontario

All residents in the area who are over the age of 11 can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine, Waterloo Region announced Tuesday morning.

The region says it is expanding the pre-registration as the provincial government has announced a steadier supply across Ontario.

Read more: Almost 36 per cent of Waterloo Region residents have had a dose of COVID-19 vaccine

It notes that Health Canada recently approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for anyone aged 12-15 while the Moderna vaccine remains eligible for those over the age of 18.

Click to play video: 'Ontario says high-risk health-care workers will be eligible for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine at expedited interval' Ontario says high-risk health-care workers will be eligible for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine at expedited interval
Ontario says high-risk health-care workers will be eligible for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine at expedited interval

The region says that vaccinations remain off the table for anyone under the age of 12 as no vaccines have been approved for use.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It says that while the window has opened for everyone to pre-register, it still may take four to six weeks to be notified that it is time to book an appointment.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario government looking to extend provincewide stay-at-home order into June

The region says priority groups will still be invited to book in order of eligibility for the vaccine.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It says that once people are asked to book an appointment, they do so right away.

And when that option becomes available to you, it adds, look around at all of the clinics across the region as some may have availability earlier than others.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagOntario COVID tagCOVID_19 tagWaterloo covid tagKitchener covid tagCambridge COVID tagCOVID vaccinations waterloo region tagCOVID-19 vaccine portal waterloo region tagCOVID_19 Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers