Waterloo Region COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration opens up to all residents aged 12 and up

All residents in the area who are over the age of 11 can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine, Waterloo Region announced Tuesday morning.

The region says it is expanding the pre-registration as the provincial government has announced a steadier supply across Ontario.

It notes that Health Canada recently approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for anyone aged 12-15 while the Moderna vaccine remains eligible for those over the age of 18.

The region says that vaccinations remain off the table for anyone under the age of 12 as no vaccines have been approved for use.

It says that while the window has opened for everyone to pre-register, it still may take four to six weeks to be notified that it is time to book an appointment.

The region says priority groups will still be invited to book in order of eligibility for the vaccine.

It says that once people are asked to book an appointment, they do so right away.

And when that option becomes available to you, it adds, look around at all of the clinics across the region as some may have availability earlier than others.